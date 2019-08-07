Homeless treated to barbecue to learn about health care options

(8/7/2019) - Hamilton Community Health Network hosted a barbecue Wednesday to get a conversation started with the homeless in Flint.

Family Nurse Practitioner Lynda McDonald said they're a population that typically doesn't have health care, so they don't go looking for help. But, without medical care small problems become big problems, as symptoms are ignored.

"We've gotta start forming a society that looks at wellness, instead of illness," McDonald said. "So, rather than reacting to an illness, we need to prevent that. So, for the people in this area, we have food deserts, we have lack of health care, we have lack of transportation -- everything affects health care."

That's why McDonald said her team looks at challenges people might be facing in their lives that could be contributing to their illnesses. She said tackling those issues can help eliminate the cause of some health problems.

McDonald works at Hamilton Community Health Network's clinic inside the Catholic Charities' Center for Hope in downtown Flint. There's a program that helps those who can't afford the bills to receive care for free.

Wednesday, as part of National Health Center Week, Hamilton hosted a barbecue to help make the homeless aware of what help is available. McDonald said they also offer mental health support and have both a dental and eye clinic.

"It's a blessing for everybody in Flint," Velda Hellan said. "There's just so many resources now. And, to come down here and I get my water here, you know you can get five gallons of water here, my doctor's upstairs. There's food if you want to have lunch. And then, things like this, the outreach like this today is a blessing for the whole community."

Hamilton serves nearly 30,000 patients a year in the Flint and Lapeer areas. They've recently also turned their focus to helping opioid-addicted patients start the path to recovery.