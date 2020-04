(4/29/2020) - Police say a man was shot by a homeowner after allegedly breaking into a Bay County house.

The break-in happened Tuesday night in the 5100 block of Baxman Street in Bay County's Monitor Township.

Investigators say the man apparently broke into a window of the home, but then was shot by the homeowner. The suspect was taken to an area hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police were still investigating the incident on Wednesday.