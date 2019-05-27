Homeowners, road crews dealing flooding aftermath

(05/27/19) - It's been an extra long holiday weekend for some homeowners and road crews in parts of Saginaw and Tuscola counties.

Saturday morning's heavy rain flooded areas typically not impacted by water, and washed away roads.

In Tuscola County the road commission has been working since Saturday to reopen as many roads as possible.

At the worst of it there were up to 25 roads closed. Crews have since cut that number in half.

Tuscola County Road Commission Superintendent Manager Jay Tuckey said crews have a lot to do. "Washouts, closed roads, collapsed culverts. Obviously like this one over here," he said. "Still got multiple washouts we're repairing. We're going to be quite a while yet, we took a substantial amount of damage."

Saturday and Sunday the focus was on roads were people couldn't get out. Monday work shifted to Birch Run Road between Vassar and Belsay roads which is heavily traveled.

On the other side of the county, Ormes Road took a hit in a few places, including the culvert next to Josh Peplinski's Tuscola Township home.

"Basically my whole yard was full all the way around, it was just like I had lakefront property," Peplinski said.

He said at first only one side of the road collapsed. "Probably after lunchtime, it totally washed out and that was the end of it. Nobody was getting past," Peplinski said.

As a result his 25 to 30 minute drive to work has gotten longer. "Probably gonna add like 15 minute drive," he said.

Tuckey wanted to remind people to adhere to the road closed signs as his team works overtime to reopen the roads. "Cut us some slack, we're going as fast as we can. Obviously we've been working Saturday, Sunday and we're here today. Guys are doing a great job, and we're going as fast as we can."

Tuscola County's emergency manager said early estimates put the damage at at least $1,000,000.

The heavy rains that overwhelmed drains, ditches and riverbanks also impacted homes.

We caught up with a family in Frankenmuth which had never dealt with this type of flooding.

"I did wake up from the lightning and thunder, didn't think it was anything more than a thunderstorm so I went back to sleep," said Mike Hecht.

When Hecht woke up his peaceful holiday weekend became a weekend of work. "Went down to my bathroom to brush my teeth and stepped off the last step into the carpet and the water."

The water wasn't in the basement, instead it was in a ground-level bonus room.

"It wasn't making sense and I went outside and it started to become apparent what happened," Hecht said.

His home home sits at the low point in his neighborhood. While some neighbors are dealing with a soggy mess too, he may have gotten the worst of it.

"There's a drain right in the edge of the lawn that just quit draining, so it just turned into a big pond," Hecht said.

Thankfully it didn't destroy his new hot tub when the water surrounded it. But there are boxes of items he's not sure if he can save.

He's also worried about his carpet. "Had to get the carpet up, remove the pad, get it thrown away, and we're hoping to save the carpet but at this point I'm not real optimistic about that. It's kinda smelling musty in the house," Hecht said.

If you had any damage at your home Saginaw County Emergency Management and Tuscola County Emergency Management are asking you to fill out an online form. Click on the 'Related Links' with this story to be directed to the surveys. The information gathered will help emergency managers determine how severe the damage is county-wide.