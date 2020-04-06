Homeowners show support for health care workers

(4/6/20) - Signs of appreciation for first responders have popped up across mid-Michigan.

One location in Flint Township is creatively showing their gratitude to those fighting on the front lines.

It's a colorful display on and around several homes off of Curtis street.

Residents have put up signs supporting health care professionals, decorated mailboxes with ornaments and even chalk-painted words of encouragement to those helping save lives during this crisis.

This comes at a time when hospital staff is being stretched to the limit, as more and more patients become sick.

For one homeowner, I talked to, putting this all together is a bit personal.

"I have a son in-law who is a nurse in Genesys, a niece who is a nurse at McLaren. And, I have a niece in Virginia, who is also a nurse. So, I just wanted to thank them for going into work every day when they know what they're facing," said Julie Schunter, a Flint Township resident.

While the chalk paintings may disappear with rain expected late Tuesday night, the show of solidarity will never be forgotten to those risking their lives to help others.

And several residents are making more signs to display Tuesday.