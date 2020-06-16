Homeowners vote no to rebuilding Midland condominum complex

(06/16/2020)- The fallout continues following the collapse of two dams in Midland County 3 weeks ago.

Residents of a condominum complex that experience major flooding--have voted to not to rebuild.

"We got like 3 suitcases, and 2 duffle bags and a yetti cooler full of meat and we just walked away," said homeowner Joan Ballard.

Four and a half years of memories inside Rod and Joan Ballard's Midland home, were stuffed in those bags.

The rest, destoyed and washed away-- by flood waters.

"My husband describes it he says it looked like a bomb went off there because everything floated to the ceiling and then when the water went down, everything kind of came down in it's own little spot," Ballard said.

And what was left of what was to be the Ballard's retirement home-- is now unlivable.

And they are not alone. All 46 units in the Village West condominum complex was deemed that way as well.

Residents had two options rebuild or walk away.

"We needed 36 people to vote for one option. And 38 or 39 voted to walk away," she said.

For now-- the Ballard's will be staying in a cabin they own on Higgins Lake as they regroup- but the lifelong Midland residents said their plan is to one day, return home.

"Right now, it's crazy in Midland to try and find a home with some many people displaced by the floods, so we are just going to live up here for at least a year. And see how the grant goes, see how the insurance money pays out and everything and then we start thinking about looking to come back to Miland. But we will come back to Miland, we love it," Ballard said.

