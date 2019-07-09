28-year-old man dead, relative in custody after alleged homicide in Flint

(7/9/2019) - Michigan State Police are investigating a homicide that left a 28-year-old dead and a relative in police custody Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the 2800 block of Comanche Avenue around 6:20 p.m., where they found the male victim dead. Preliminary investigation shows he died of blunt force trauma.

Investigators took a family member into custody. They were not releasing that person's identity or relationship to the victim late Tuesday.

