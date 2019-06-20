Honoring and empowering veterans and law enforcement officers

The City Ruck Tour honors our veteran's one step at a time Thursday night in Bay City.

It's a national organization that marches to make sure vets know there's help out there when they need it, and they ask the community to join them.

One by one, dozens marched through Bay City with a few that carried flags on their march. Others brought memories of their fellow soldiers.

"Eight members of suicide and one in actual combat," Robert Pilon said.

Pilon served in the Army and did his tour in Afghanistan. Pilon goes to as many of these Ruck events as he can.

"Every step every mile that's all I can think about," Pilon said.

Operation Enduring Warrior put this ruck tour on in Bay City to honor, motivate, and empower wounded veterans and law enforcement officers.

Rucking is when you carry a weighted rucksack or also known as a backpack. Many of the veterans and law enforcement on the Bay City Ruck carried around 40 pounds for 12 miles.

Their first stop was at "Operation Dustoff Memorial" to honor the many who served in Vietnam.

Davis, who attended the Ruck Tour is a retired officer and a veteran who served in Vietnam. Davis understands veterans that come home from war need help. So, his new mission is to help them.

"One the things I'll ask whether or not they are checked in to the VA system and I find a lot aren't. So, I make a point of meeting them, taking them to the VA hospital and getting their paperwork done and get it processed," Davis said.

Pilon says people like Davis can make a difference to veterans who are hurting.

"It's not as bad as you think it is just reaching out and find somebody and talk to them they will listen I promise," Pilon said.

