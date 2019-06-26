More ‘Angels’ need for lifesaving Hope Not Handcuffs program

(6/26/2019) - "I'm in it because my son brought heroin into my life; and I had no clue how to handle it, and I didn't know what resources were available," Mom Randi Novak explained.

She turned to Hope Not Handcuffs.

"And, my son was in active addiction when I started this program. Right now he has 2.5 years in recovery - praise God every day - thanks to this program," Novak said. "Because had I not known about this program, I couldn't have helped him either."

It allows anyone struggling with an addiction to show up to a participating police station, call their hot-line or send a message through Facebook to the team. An Angel then gets called in to guide the participant into treatment.

"We hold their hand the whole way," Nocak explained. "We reach out afterwards. We don't just say hey have a good life, good luck at treatment, see ya later. That doesn't happen. This is a relationship."

And Novak said, right now, they're in dire need of people to take on that role -- to become an Angel.

"We're re-launching our program. When we launched it initially, we had some participants and things like that, but we had kinks to work out as far as our region and insurance and transportation," she said.

Now that those kinks have been worked out and thanks to a new grant from the state health department, they're ready to go. Angel Training begins this Thursday, June 26th at 7 p.m. at the East Flint Church of the Nazarene, located at 3515 North Nelsay Road.

"There's a slideshow and a movie; and it's very important, you have to come to the training to be an angel," Novak said. "It shows the ins and outs, the legalities now. And, if you don't want to be an angel and actually go meet a participant, you can be a transporter."

She added, "There's no better reward, you're helping to save someone's family, someone's life."

