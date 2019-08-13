Horse dies, woman injured after crash in Sanilac County

(8/13/2019) - A horse died and a 34-year-old woman was injured after a crash in Sanilac County on Monday.

The woman was driving a 2014 Buick Encore south on Maple Valley Road near West Peck Road in Sanilac County's Flynn Township around 3 p.m. when the horse ran out in front of her.

The woman was unable to avoid hitting the horse, which caused the airbags to deploy on her car. She was transported to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital.

The horse, which was owned by a man from Brown City, was euthanized by its owner.

Police say the horse was tied up outside a store while its owner was inside. It broke free and ran into the road in front of the Buick.