Hospital visitors allowed again after Gov. Whitmer rolls back coronavirus orders

(6/3/2020) - Hospitals will be allowed to welcome more visitors for patients again after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rolled back a series of coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday.

Hospitals strictly limited or completely prohibited all visitors under orders Whitmer issued in March to limit the spread of coronavirus. She said the end of that order demonstrates the progress Michigan is making against the illness.

In its place, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon issued a new order Wednesday entitled, “Exceptions to temporary restrictions on entry into certain facilities.”

His new order allows for more visitors in hospitals, clinics and doctors offices with some continued restrictions.

“Sometimes a visitor can be just the medicine a hospitalized patient needs to help them through their recovery,” said Gordon. “As long as strong precautions are taken to help ensure the health and safety of visitors, patients and staff, this order allows for exceptions to those restrictions.”

The restrictions required under Gordon's new order include:

-- Limiting entry to specified doors and instructing visitors to receive a a health evaluation with a coronavirus assessment before going inside. Anyone who doesn't meet criteria can be denied entry.

-- Strongly discouraging anyone at high risk of coronavirus infection from going inside, including senior citizens and patients with underlying medical conditions.

-- Restricting the number of visitors allowed for each patient and the hours they are allowed inside. Also limiting visitors to the patient's room or other designated locations in the facility.

-- Requiring all visitors to wear a mask or face covering the entire time they are inside a medical facility. Anyone caught without a face covering should be sent outside immediately.

-- Providing alternatives for visiting patients in person, such as video calls or off-site options.

-- Prohibiting visitors during collection of respiratory specimens from patients unless a visitor is deemed necessary for the care and well-being of the patient.

• Permit visitation only during select hours and limits the number of visitors per resident.

Other orders Whitmer rescinded on Wednesday eliminate extended deadlines for government officials to respond to Freedom of Information Act requests, remove loosened requirements for emergency medical service providers and end temporary hospital capacity guidelines.