Hospitals remain on front lines in race to increase testing, reopen economy

As Michigan and the rest of the nation begin to weigh how they'll ramp up testing as part of a reopening strategy, hospitals remain on the front lines.

“We will continue to expand that testing capability.”

Memorial Healthcare in Owosso -- one of countless health systems doing the heavy lifting as Governor Gretchen Whitmer intensifies calls for more testing ahead of plans to begin relaxing restrictions.

“We hope to begin starting this next level of testing within the end of the month.”

Like the scores of health experts sounding the alarm nationwide – President Brian Long believes widespread testing –will be even more critical in the days to come.

“We’re going to do an awful lot of testing or encouraging that,” says Long. “That’s going to be able to tell us just how safely we can introduce individuals back into the workplace and open things up.”

It comes as backlash mounts against strict shelter in place orders – and coincides with the White House’s release of a phased plan to reopen the economy – which depends upon the ability to detect the virus in vast swathes of the population. As it stands, the US performs roughly 120-thousand per day. The Trump Administration told reporters Friday, the responsibility of ramping up testing would fall to individual states. That as Whitmer and others repeat the call for federal help.

“Right now,” begins Long. “I want to make it clear, our testing efforts, in my opinion, are still woefully short.”

Memorial—meanwhile—dealing with the outbreak ABC 12 reported, infecting nearly 50 people inside a Shiawassee County senior care facility. New, much faster testing capabilities may ease that burden.

“We are still right now being directed by the state to test only individuals that are symptomatic,” relates Long. “That means that 25 or 50 percent of the spread isn’t even being recognized right now.”

Counting on new strategies as well, like contact tracing and blood therapies to cut the risk of new transmissions.

“The next week or two, we’re hoping to begin testing for what’s referred to as antibody testing,” says Long. “Help us to understand if there’s any immunity being built, but it will allow us to understand… how many individuals could have had this virus.”

