Hot Pockets heir gets 5 months in prison for college scam

An heir to the Hot Pockets fortune has been sentenced to five months in prison for trying to cheat and bribe her two daughters' way into college as part of a college cheating scam.

Michelle Janavs was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Boston after apologizing for her role in a scandal that has embroiled top universities across the country.

Prosecutors had sought 21 months behind bars. Janavs apologized for trying to create an unfair advantage for her children.

Her lawyers portrayed her as a dedicated mother and philanthropist who fell for “manipulative sales tactics."

