Hour-long police chase results in several drug and driving charges

(4/22/2020) - A man accused of leading police on an hour-long police chase through three counties early Monday is facing several driving and drug charges.

The Clare County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull over 33-year-old Robert McAulay of Harrison around 3:30 a.m. in Redding Township. Police say he sped off and deputies started a chase.

The pursuit continued for more than an hour and covered more than 50 miles, crossing out of Clare County into Missaukee and Osceola counties.

Clare County deputies deployed Stop Sticks to deflate tires on McAulay's vehicle, causing him to crash in Osceola County. Police arrested him and took him to the Clare County Jail.

McAulay was arraigned Tuesday in Clare County District Court on the following charges:

-- Possession of methamphetamine or ecstacy.

-- Third-degree fleeing a police officer.

-- Operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

-- Violating the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order.

He also faces a four-time habitual offender notice, which could increase the possible maximum sentence if he is convicted.

McAuley remained in custody Wednesday at the Clare County Jail on $150,000 bond.