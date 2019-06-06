House Republicans want to redirect part of sales tax to roads

(6/6/2019) - Republicans who control Michigan's House are proposing to boost road spending by dedicating much of the state's 6 percent sales tax at the pump to the transportation budget.

Much of that money now goes to schools and municipalities. A House plan unveiled Thursday would earmark two-thirds of the sales tax to road construction.

It is House Republicans' response to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's call to increase fuel taxes by 45-cents-a-gallon to raise roughly $2 billion more for roads. The move would have impacts on other parts of the state budget, such as schools and public universities.

