House catches fire twice in one evening in Bay City

(9/3/2019) - Two fires about four hours apart damaged a house in Bay City.

The city's Department of Public Safety responded to the 1600 block of Fremont Street around 7:50 p.m. Friday the first time. Firefighters found a small fire in a bedroom and extinguished it quickly.

Fire crews returned to the same house around 11:55 p.m. This time, smoke was pouring from the front door and two second floor windows.

Firefighters extinguished that fire and remained on the scene for a while searching for hot spots.

No injuries were reported in either fire. The causes of both fires remain under investigation.