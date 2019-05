(5/22/2019) - A house fire in Genesee Township sent a large plume of smoke over a neighborhood on Wednesday.

The fire was reported around 5:25 p.m. in the 3100 block of Delaney Street, which is near Richfield Road and Richfield Family Medicine.

The Genesee Township Fire Department found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived. Firefighters were battling the flames with several trucks.

No injuries were immediately reported.