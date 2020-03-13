How Genesee County physicians are testing for coronavirus

(3/13/2020) - In Genesee County, there have been 17 people tested for the coronavirus. Nine results have come back negative. We're still awaiting word on the rest of the cases.

But, the Genesee County Health Department said the number of cases will change, it's just a matter of time.

County health officials held a press conference Friday morning to update the community on their efforts to keep everyone safe. Just hours later, after their Emergency Response Team meeting, they declared a state of emergency for Genesee County.

When it comes to testing for the disease, it's important to note that whether or not you get tested is not up to you.

At Hurley Medical Center, specifically, their Emergency Department put a protocol in place to evaluate patients who come in with the symptoms -- fever, cough, shortness of breath -- to determine if a test is necessary.

"My Infectious Disease colleagues and I have developed a very robust testing algorithm that focuses on high risk individuals," Dr. Philip McDonald explained. "Those with travel, special populations, like I said immuno-compromised people, pregnant people. We're focusing on testing of those individuals, ruling out other respiratory infections first, and then potentially sending for COVID-19 testing as well."

Dr. McDonald said the test is a simple nose or throat swab.

Once that sample is collected, they send it to the state's Bureau of Laboratories to determine if they have the COVID-19 infection, caused by coronavirus.

The problem they're running into is only a certain number of tests can be done at that lab each day. Which, is why it's taking anywhere from 24 hours to 5 days to get results.

So, the Genesee County Health Department said health officials have considered asking private labs to start doing the tests.

President Donald Trump's administration has reportedly just approved a commercial test, allowing commercial labs to conduct the testing.

Another issue right now is that primary care doctors do not even have the swab tests available to them. So, if they want to test a patient for coronavirus, they have to send someone to the hospital or send an employee to the Genesee County Health department to get the sample kit.

Again, this is a rapidly changing situation. So, Hurley Medical Center's Director of Emergency Services said the protocol may go out the window by Monday.

"The decision to test is actually one that requires a little bit of thought, at this point in time anyway," Dr. F. Michael Jaggi said. "That might change again. It could be very different next week, or Monday, in terms of the number of cases and then the threshold for testing."

ABC12 knows there are a lot of questions surrounding this disease. Both Hurley and the Genesee County Health Department plan to develop hotlines to provide answers to you. We'll share those phone numbers when they become available.

And, a reminder on the recommendations from Genesee County's Health Officer on how to protect yourself, which ultimately protects your neighbor.

- wash your hands with soap and water.

- avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands,

- cover coughs and sneezes,

- avoid handshakes,

- regularly disinfect commonly touched surfaces -- like door knobs, light switches, key boards and cell phones.

Dr. McDonald is encouraging everyone to stay home this weekend. He said right now, social distancing is key to help what's called 'flattening the curve.'

"The idea behind it is that, unlike some illnesses, such as influenza where there is a vaccine that can prevent interpersonal spread, there is no such vaccine for the coronavirus," Dr. McDonald explained. "So, if we're limiting potential contacts out in the community, we'll potentially reduce the spread of this virus through our community and reduce the burden on our health care system ."

And while you're home, Dr. McDonald said there are some other very simple ways to boost your immune system -- get plenty of sleep, drink a lot of water and do some moderate exercises.