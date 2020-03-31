How funeral homes are adapting to changes during the COVID-19 pandemic

(03/31/2020) -- COVID-19 is changing the way funeral homes are able to assist families with the end of life process.

Grieving the loss of a friend or loved one is of course a very fragile time for many. The pandemic we’re in now certainly doesn’t make it easier.

“We’re keeping our buildings clean and trying to limit the number of people that come in," said Roger Sharp, funeral director and owner of Sharp Funeral Homes.

Sharp said it is business as usual for him, since funerals are considered essential during this time, with one exception.

“We’ve restricted the funeral homes or funeral services to 50 people or less for every chapel.”

We asked Sharp if he agrees with such a high number of people gathering at one time.

“It’s hard to limit funeral services to anyone less than that.”

But Sharp said for the most part, he hasn’t seen a typical turnout because of the current pandemic.

Sharp says for those people who aren't comfortable attending a funeral service in person, they do offer their services streamed live free of charge.

“It really draws you nearer to family and really makes you think about the things that matter in life.”

Sharp said for those who do attend services in person, there is plenty of hand sanitizer, chairs are six feet a part and cleanliness is of top priority.

