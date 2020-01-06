How to date documents in 2020

It wouldn't be the first time someone wrote the wrong date on a document-- but financial experts are advising people to take their time when filling out documents in 2020.

"In the beginning, the first month or so I do have a tendency to forget. At my age you do," says one Flint man.

Financial advisers say those forgetful moments could cost you in the long run.

"Any time your signing legal or financial documents its important to have the right information on there especially the date," says Brice Carter with Financial Strategies Group.

With the date being 20-20-- it doesn't take much to fudge the numbers.

With the most common way of writing a date, the year usually only includes the last 2 numbers. But with this year ending with the same numbers as the millennium begins-- simply writing in 2 more is an easy way to change the date leading to a world of problems for certain documents.

"Big things being wills, trusts, agreements or contracts. You want to make sure the information is accurate because there will be an end date and you don't want that to be moved," says Carter.

Its not just important for what you write out yourself, Brice Carter with Financial Strategies Group says when you prepare to sign documentation a double check of the date is important.

"Take your time. You don't need to sign anything right away, anytime someone is pressuring you to sign something right away, just take a step back, read documents fully before you sign it," says Carter. "And date it right, there's no reason to back date or forward date something."

This date format isn't a must-- but Carter says if not used it can put you and your agreements at risk.