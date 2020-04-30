How to get on a good sleep schedule

(4/30/2020) - Sometimes the sandman isn't going to just sprinkle dust and put you to sleep, experts say you're going need a sleep schedule.

"It's really important to stick to a sleep schedule. Our bodies crave consistency and it's essential to stick to routine as much as possible. So if I wake up at 6 o'clock in the morning and I go to sleep at 11 [pm] as much as possible; stick to that routine," said Mott Community College Student Success Specialist Thomas Shannon.

Shannon continued by saying it's important to develop a routine before bed as well:

-Turn-off the phone and TV

-Don't eat two to three hours before bed

-Keep the bedroom at a cool temperature

-And especially during this COVID-19 pandemic don't read or watch stressful things before bed

"That increases our stress levels and that's not conducive for healthy sleep patterns," Shannon explained. "There's a lot of concerns with COVID. Try to limit your reach to a couple of times a day at specified times."

If you're working from home, don't make bedroom your office.

"Establish your bed or bedroom if possible as a place for sleep and nothing else. So if you're working from home or you're doing other activities, it's good to leave your bed as a space just for rest," said Brooke Houser, University of Michigan research project manager.

Lastly, if you had a work schedule before COVID-19, try to stick to it so you're body has that consistency when everything reopens.

"There will a period of adjustment probably, when everything goes to normal," Houser said. "Once we're going back to work, waking up at the same time you would need to wake up to make to the office on time. That way your body doesn't have to make those adjustments once it's time to go back to work."

The little things are really the big things in the world of good sleep.