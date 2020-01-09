How to prepare for heavy rain, snow and power outages this weekend

(1/9/2020) - Mid-Michigan could be in for a wild weekend with rain, snow and ice expected in the region Friday night through Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Clare, Gratiot and Isabella counties to the west. A Hydrologic Outlook and Lakeshore Flood Advisory are in effect for the rest of Mid-Michigan.

Since the ground is mostly frozen the impact of the rain could be significant. Here are a few actions the public should take before it arrives:

-- Take a few minutes to make sure downspouts are attached properly to funnel the water away from homes.

-- Make sure storm drains are clear of debris after the November snowfall left many unraked leaves on the ground.

-- Check on sump pumps to make sure they are working properly.

-- Have flashlights with fresh batteries on hand.

-- Make sure to keep cell phones and mobile devices fully charged with background apps turned off.

-- Anyone with a portable generator should make sure it is full of gasoline and ready for operation.

-- Make sure generators remain outdoors or in well ventilated areas to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. They never should be operated inside a garage, home or business.