How to prepare for heavy rain, snow and power outages this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) (1/9/2020) - Mid-Michigan could be in for a wild weekend with rain, snow and ice expected in the region Friday night through Sunday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Clare, Gratiot and Isabella counties to the west. A Hydrologic Outlook and Lakeshore Flood Advisory are in effect for the rest of Mid-Michigan.
Since the ground is mostly frozen the impact of the rain could be significant. Here are a few actions the public should take before it arrives:
-- Take a few minutes to make sure downspouts are attached properly to funnel the water away from homes.
-- Make sure storm drains are clear of debris after the November snowfall left many unraked leaves on the ground.
-- Check on sump pumps to make sure they are working properly.
-- Have flashlights with fresh batteries on hand.
-- Make sure to keep cell phones and mobile devices fully charged with background apps turned off.
-- Anyone with a portable generator should make sure it is full of gasoline and ready for operation.
-- Make sure generators remain outdoors or in well ventilated areas to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. They never should be operated inside a garage, home or business.