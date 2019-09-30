How to protect your pets against EEE and other mosquito-borne illnesses

(09/30/2019) - People are being urged to take precautions against EEE like use bug spray with DEET and avoid going outside from dusk until dawn.

But what steps can we take to keep our four-legged friends safe?

There have been 27 animals infected with Eastern Equine Encephalitis this year in Michigan.

And while it's extremely rare in dogs and cats, concerns about the safety of pets has grown after a wolf pup in a Battle Creek Zoo died from the virus.

Dr. Balwant Singh, the veterinarian with Eascor Animal Hospital in Flint says it’s not likely to affect family pets but mosquitos bring other risks to your furry friends.

"Mosquito is involved in so many other things, for example, heartworm,” said Singh. “For the pets again, minimizing the certain times and if you're in a swamp, ponds, lakes ditches. Minimizing access or exposure to mosquitoes is the best.”

But as a pet owner, you must be very careful with what you use to protect your cat or dog.

"Not everything for humans is safe for dogs and cats,” said Singh. “Even among animal species, certain things you can use in dogs may be very dangerous in cats and vice versa."

In fact, DEET, which is used in many mosquito repellents for humans, uses a chemical that is toxic to both cats and dogs.

"I think on one side you want to protect your animals from mosquitos, on the other side you don't want to inflict any more sickness by using," said Singh.

Singh says when looking at repellents for your pets make sure to carefully read all the labels and contact your vet if there are any questions or if you feel your pet is showing signs of the EEE virus or you feel they have ingested DEET.

To help combat the growing outbreak of the EEE virus, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will begin aerial spraying for mosquitoes in 14 counties including Lapeer.