How to spot difference between friendship and grooming for sexual favors

(10/30/2019) - "It can be a friend, close friend, it can be a family member, it can be someone in the school system, in the education system, it can be someone in a faith-based institution," Tenesa Thompson explained.

She is the Advocacy and Prevention Education Coordinator at Voices for Children in Genesee County.

Thompson said the kids they work with are almost always abused by someone their family knows. They get closer to them through grooming, a manipulative tactic.

"Once they gain trust of the parent, then they go after gaining trust of the child," she explained.

Once they have that, Thompson said the perpetrator will find ways to be one-on-one with the child.

"Maybe you need a day off today, let me babysit for you. Or, let me take your child with me, you know, it's not a big deal," Thompson explained. "They can go on vacation with me or they can go to the store with me."

Thompson warns parents to be weary of that special attention.

She added grooming can also happen online, especially through gaming, where your child can be accessed by people from across the world.

"Hey, I can give you the money that you need to upgrade your game player or to upgrade your gaming, simply if you will do this for me or if you will do that for me," Thompson said.

She encourages parents to always know the who, what, when, where and why their child is doing something. And, pay attention to clues they might be giving, indicating they've become a victim.

"A lot of times the child will close themselves off or think I have to keep these things a secret," she said. "The child is a little hesitant -- I don't really want to go, do I have to go?"

Thompson said it's important to create boundaries for your child. If they don't want to hug someone, she said don't force them to.