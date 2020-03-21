How we got here just this week: everyday life amid the coronavirus

(03/20/2020) - It's been a week with a lot of changes for all of us.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses a press conference in Lansing on the coronavirus pandemic.

How we work, interact, and even eat has changed. It didn't all happen in one day, but a lot has changed in just one week.

On Monday morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order, banning dine-in service at bars and restaurants and limiting them to just providing take-out or delivery.

"This establishment has a lot of energy and personality and just to see it kind of a shell of itself right now is a little bit distressing," Jason Hester said. Hester is one of the owners of Starlite Diner.

Detroit's three autoworkers and the UAW reached a decision to protect workers on Tuesday night. It involved a partial shutdown, so the plants can be deep cleaned and keeping workers at a safe distance from one another.

"We're doing the right things: following the CDC protocols, hand washing, social distancing, hand sanitizers, everything else, and preaching to try to not panic," Steve Gruener said. Gruener is the UAW Local 659 President.

More changes with Detroit's automakers happened on Wednesday. This time, calling to suspend operations systematically. In Flint, however, several plants including GM's Flint Assembly stayed up and running.

With tensions rising and workers feeling anxious, operations come to a full stop on Thursday afternoon.

"One of our plant mottoes is 'Safety is an overriding priority' and today just kind of proved that. It did take a little bit longer than I would've hoped, but they did do the right thing in the long run to keep everybody safe," UAW Local 598 member, Adam Schmidt said.

The virus is already making its way to mid-Michigan with cases in Genesee, Bay, and Midland Counties. On Friday, the number of cases in the state increased by 50% in one day, likely due to testing.

That only intensified worry and speculation about a shelter-in-place order in Michigan.

"If and when we are in a position that we think it is an important next move, I will communicate that personally to the public. We're not there," Governor Gretchen Whitmer said during a press conference.

As for the Genesee County cases, the health department says the four individuals are in stable condition and self isolating themselves in their homes.