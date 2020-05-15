Hoyt Nursing Home residents treated to police and fire department parade

(5/15/2020) - The rain stopped, the sun came out -- perfect timing for a parade.

Residents at the Hoyt Nursing Home in Saginaw came outside or stayed inside to watch the festivities.

The parade was the idea of the director, Shawn Coughlin, who is keeping his residents safe. But he also wanted to keep up their spirits.

Saginaw police and firefighters and Michigan State Police all participated to show support for the elderly residents, who can't see visitors during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade was also in honor of the men and women who work at the facility for everything they do keeping the residents healthy and safe.