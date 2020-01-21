Hudsonville Ice Cream unveils new PB&J and Crispy Cocoa Cereal flavors

(1/21/2020) - Hudsonville Ice Cream is giving consumers a taste of their childhood with two new limited edition flavors.

Peanut Butter and Jelly and Crispy Cocoa Cereal flavors are being released to stores this week.

The crispy cocoa cereal variety is made with brown butter ice cream, a fudge ripple and cocoa rice cereal. The PB&J variety is made with peanut butter ice cream, a strawberry jam swirl and peanut brittle pieces.

Hudsonville Ice Cream created the flavors to honor Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Feb. 1. Limited edition flavors may not be available at all retailers at all times.