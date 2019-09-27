Human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Bay County

(9/27/2019) - Michigan's fifth case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed in a patient from Bay County, the health department announced Friday.

The Bay County resident is the first person from the area to contract the mosquito-borne illness. Dead birds tested positive in Bay County back in July.

Most people who are infected with West Nile have either no symptoms or experience a mild illness with fever, headache and body aches. A potentially deadly illness including inflammation or swelling of the brain can occur, however.

This year marks the 17th in a row when West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Bay County.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is not releasing any information about the patient or where they live in Bay County due to medical privacy laws.

“Although summer is officially over, it’s important to know that West Nile Virus is present in our community,” said Health Officer Joel Strasz of the Bay County Health Department. “We strongly encourage residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes until the first hard frost of the year, and we continue to work diligently with Bay County Mosquito Control to provide surveillance and be proactive to potential disease threats and also to respond quickly and thoroughly if disease activity becomes evident.”

Bay County Mosquito Control is continuing to provide mosquito prevention treatments in high risk areas, including marshes and outdoor event venues like high school athletic facilities.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offered the following tips for how people can protect themselves from mosquitoes:

• Limit outdoor activities or take precautions to avoid biting when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

• Apply an insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 according to label instructions. Only use products that are registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

• When outdoors wear socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts.

• Make sure windows and doors have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings.

• Eliminate all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding, including water found in birdbaths, wading pools, and old tires.