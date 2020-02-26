Human remains found in Mundy Township house destroyed by fire

(2/26/2020) - Police say they found human remains at the scene of a major house fire in Genesee County over the weekend.

The house at 9065 Circle Lake Road off Cook Road caught fire on Friday afternoon. Firefighters from Mundy Township and several other departments around Genesee County responded.

Michigan State Police say the large home was not occupied and was undergoing renovations. Firefighters didn't notice any vehicles at the scene or any evidence that someone may be inside.

Fire crews brought in an excavator to knock down what remained of the house so they could finish extinguishing the flames.

On Saturday, someone talked with the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County to report seeing a man at the house a few days earlier. He was working on the renovations and was known to stay there overnight.

Police pinged the man's phone, which showed his last known location was near the home. A Michigan State Police cadaver detection K-9 and an excavator returned to the scene Saturday and located human remains.

The Genesee County Medical Examiner's Office took custody of the remains to continue investigating the death. The Metro Police Authority is leading the death investigation.

A Michigan State Police fire investigator was not able to determine a cause due to the extensive damage.