Human-sized jellyfish spotted off English coast

Posted:

(CNN) - Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, terrifying images emerge from the deep.

A diver was stunned when she spotted the human-sized blob off the southwestern coast of England, near Cornwall. (Source: Dan Abbott/Wild Ocean Week/CNN)

No, it’s not Jaws, or any other shark. But a sting from a jellyfish this big might hurt more than a bite from a great white.

A diver was stunned when she spotted the human-sized blob off the southwestern coast of England, near Cornwall.

It’s called a barrel jellyfish.

They are the largest species of jellyfish in British seas, but seeing one this big is very rare.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus