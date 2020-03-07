Humane Society of Genesee County holding 22nd annual Paws On Parade fundraiser next month

(03/07/2020) -- Next month, the Humane Society of Genesee County will be holding its biggest fundraiser of the year!

The 22nd annual Paws On Parade fundraiser will be held Sunday, April 26 from noon-3 p.m. at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club.

There will be a champagne brunch and charity auction, as well as a live, silent and reverse auction.

All money raised goes directly back to the Humane Society of Genesee County, since they do not receive any state or federal funding.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased on the Humane Society of Genesee County's web site.




