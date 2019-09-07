Humane Society of Genesee County hosts 'Ties and Tails' in September

(09/07/19) - The Humane Society of Genesee County is getting ready to host Ties and Tails.

It's an annual dinner and auction happening at Signature Chop House in Flushing on September 28 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $100 and available until September 21.

Adoption manager Lin Holmes stopped by the ABC12 studio with puppy Buttercup to tell us what kind of items will be available for auction and how important the benefit is for HSGC's mission.

The funds raised from the event will help HSGC care for over 1,500 homeless or unwanted animals throughout the year.