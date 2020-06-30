Advertisement

Humane Society of Genesee County making matches with pets online

(WSAZ)
By ABC12 News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(6/30/2020) - Man's best friend is now just a click away.

The Humane Society of Genesee County has gone the way of dating relationship sites, making matches with pets online.

The shelter now lists all available pets on its website. People looking for a new best friend can browse, then schedule an appointment for a meet and greet with a dog or cat that catches their eye.

From there, that pet is placed on hold until the family is able to visit in person and decide whether that's a forever friend.

"Their adoption is very relaxed," said humane society Executive Director Lynn Holmes. "There is not another ten customers or clients waiting to see another animal in the room and that kind of thing, so I think as far as the adopters go it's been a very good experience for them."

Even with this new system, adoptions are up this June compared to last year.

Latest News

Pets

Asian tiger mosquitoes, known to carry illnesses, found in Michigan

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Team
Asian tiger mosquitoes were found in Wayne County, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Pets

A golden birthday: Tennessee dog, 20, becomes oldest living golden retriever

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT
August, who turned 20 in April, has outlived many dogs of her same breed. The average lifespan of a golden retriever is believed to be 10 to 12 years old.

Pets

Agriculture officials warn invasive spotted lanternfly could damage 70 crops and plants

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Team
The flying insect could kill more than 70 Michigan crops and plants, including grapes, apples, hops and hardwood trees.

Pets

Michigan bills would prohibit painful dog experiments with public funding

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Team
Bills pending in the Michigan Legislature would ban any publicly-funded dog testing that causes pain or distress to the animal.

Latest News

Pets

Illegally shot bear euthanized in West Michigan, leaving behind three cubs

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Team
A Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer found the bear struggling to get out of the water, but its hind legs were not working.

Pets

Eagle rescued from U.S. 127 after flying into semi truck

Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Team
Shepherd police said a witness saw the adult male eagle hit the truck and stopped to report the incident to Isabella County Central Dispatch.

Pets

U.P. man facing 125 charges for deaths of bald eagles and wolves

Updated: May. 21, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Team
An Upper Peninsula man was arraigned this week on 125 misdemeanor wildlife charges involving the deaths of several bald eagles and wolves.

Pets

Pet groomer collecting donations for Saginaw, Midland counties pets

Updated: May. 21, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Team
Downtown Hound pet grooming will be accepting donations at the farmers market to take to the Saginaw and Midland county humane societies. Cash and supply donations will be divided between the two shelters.

Pets

Bat with rabies found in Shiawassee County

Updated: May. 19, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Team
A state lab confirmed the bat had rabies on Monday and the health department issued a notice on Tuesday.

Pets

Michigan bans marbled crayfish, which reproduces rapidly by genetic cloning

Updated: May. 15, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Team
The marbled crayfish has a unique ability to reproduce by cloning. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says females can lay 700 eggs that are genetically identical without fertilization.