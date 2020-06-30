Humane Society of Genesee County making matches with pets online

(6/30/2020) - Man's best friend is now just a click away.

The Humane Society of Genesee County has gone the way of dating relationship sites, making matches with pets online.

The shelter now lists all available pets on its website. People looking for a new best friend can browse, then schedule an appointment for a meet and greet with a dog or cat that catches their eye.

From there, that pet is placed on hold until the family is able to visit in person and decide whether that's a forever friend.

"Their adoption is very relaxed," said humane society Executive Director Lynn Holmes. "There is not another ten customers or clients waiting to see another animal in the room and that kind of thing, so I think as far as the adopters go it's been a very good experience for them."

Even with this new system, adoptions are up this June compared to last year.