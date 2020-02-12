Humane Society of Genesee County offering shelters to keep dogs warm

(2/12/2020) - People can bundle up or head inside on cold winter days, but furry friends aren't so lucky.

The chilly temperatures can be deadly for dogs, so the Humane Society of Genesee County is building shelters to help keep them warm.

The effort is all thanks to a $1,500 grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Flint. Humane Society Executive Director Lin Holmes said shelters like this can make a world of difference.

"We usually make 10 to 20 at a time," she said. "We only have so much room to be able to hold those houses in and sometimes they have to wait a little bit before we get that dog house ready for them with some food and straw."

The humane society plans to hand the shelters out soon. Anyone who would like one of the shelters should call the organization at 810-744-0511.