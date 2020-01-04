Humane Society of Genesee County shares helpful safety tips for pets during winter months

(01/04/2020) -- Winter is here and that means taking some extra safety precautions when it comes to the outdoors and your pets.

When letting your pet out, pay attention to whether or not there is salt on the ground. Salt can get into your pet's paws and cause them to lick them excessively.

The Humane Society of Genesee County also advises pet owners to limit time outdoors, especially when it's below freezing.

Make sure pets have adequate food and water and that the water is changed often, if temperatures are below freezing.

