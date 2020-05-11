Humane Society of Midland County 'Empty the Shelters' event through May 17

(5/11/29) - The Humane Society of Midland County is working to find loving homes for animals through Bissell Pet Foundation's 'Empty the Shelters' National COVID-19 Relief program.

Through Sunday, May 17, the shelter will offer adoptions at a reduced rate of $25.

It said potential adopters must be preapproved by filling out an application. And because of the pandemic, appointments must be made to visit the shelter.

Bissell Pet Foundation said 120 animal shelters across the country were taking part in the event.

It said it was a silver lining for shelter pets as it saw an increase in adoptions and foster families stepping up to save lives.

