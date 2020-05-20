Humane Society offering shelter for pets displaced by flooding

(5/20/2020) - The Humane Society of Midland County is asking anyone who needs shelter for their pet due to flooding to give them a call.

The shelter is offering to help provide temporary assistance to those displaced because of the floods. The humane society can be reached at 989-835-1877.

The humane society says its call for donations of supplies has been answered and its need is met for now.

Farmers in the Lennon and Durand areas are offering space in their barns for small animals if necessary.

Hand sanitizer remains the biggest need in the Midland area to supply the emergency evacuation centers, except for Midland High School.

The shelter coordinator said the facility is caring for a lot of older residents and they're having to continue practicing social distancing and other coronavirus measures.