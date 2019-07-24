Humane Society passing out grief packs to help cope with losing pets

(7/24/2019) - Losing a family pet is difficult for everyone in the household, but coping with the loss is especially tough for kids.

The Humane Society of Genesee County is going the extra mile to make sure children receive extra support when having to say goodbye to a beloved companion.

Grief packs are available for kids ages 5 to 13. The backpacks have a relatable children's book, journal, stuffed animal and other items that help explain the emotions they might be feeling.

The humane society says losing a pet is often children's first experience with grief and loss. The grief packs are designed to help children work through the grief process.

Support from the Community Foundation of Greater Flint helps make the effort possible.