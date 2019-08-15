Hundreds line Saginaw Street for the Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise

(8/14/2019) - The Back to the Bricks festival officially got under way on Wednesday with the ninth annual Rolling Cruise.

Hundreds of people lined Saginaw Street for the Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise from Flint to Grand Blanc.

Hundreds of classic cars and tricked out newer models rolled up and down Saginaw Street from Flint to Grand Blanc. People lined the route with lawn chairs and blankets to watch the procession.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Burton Mega-site near the intersection of Saginaw Street and Hemphill Road to watch the cruise and also check out dozens of cars on display.

The cruise stopped at The Hot Dog Stand in downtown Grand Blanc, which has been a fixture in the city for 55 years, to display their vehicles.