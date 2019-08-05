Hundreds of Flint students receive new shoes, backpacks

(8/5/19) - Hundreds of Flint-area students received free backpacks and shoes ahead of the start of the new school year.

It was part of the Flint Eastside Mission's Back to School Bash Sunday on Delaware Avenue.

The group has been giving children school supplies for 20 years.

It said there had been an unusually large turnout this year with more than 500 students attending.

The mission said it had collected the supplies with the help of several churches and generous donations.

The first day of school for Flint Community Schools is Wednesday, August 7.