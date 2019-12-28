Hundreds of accused clergy left off church’s sex abuse lists

This undated photo obtained from the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services in December 2019 shows Richard J. Poster. Poster served time for possessing child pornography, violated his probation by having contact with children, admitted masturbating in the bushes near a church school and in 2005 was put on a sex offender registry. And yet the former Catholic priest was only just in December 2019 added to a list of clergy members credibly accused of child sexual abuse -- after The Associated Press asked why he was not included. (Source: Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services via AP)
Updated: Sat 12:24 AM, Dec 28, 2019

(AP) - The Associated Press has found that more than 900 clergy members accused of child sexual abuse are missing from the lists of credibly accused priests released by the Roman Catholic dioceses and religious orders.

Victims advocates had long criticized the church for not making public the names of credibly accused priests.

Now, despite the release of nearly 5,300 names, critics say the lists are still far from complete.

The AP found that more than a hundred of the former clergy members not named on any list had been charged with sexual crimes, including rape, solicitation and receiving or viewing child pornography.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus