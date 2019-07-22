Hundreds of balls found in Lake Michigan from golf course

(7/22/2019) - An exclusive golf course in Michigan no longer encourages players to hit balls into Lake Michigan after a diver found hundreds in the water.

A description on the Arcadia Bluffs website of the 12th hole overlooking the lake had said, "Go ahead and do it, everyone does," in reference to hitting a ball into the water before striking a tee shot.

The Detroit Free Press says Arcadia Bluffs removed that reference last week after inquiries from the newspaper.

Golf course president William Shriver says he doesn't want to encourage the practice.

Experts say golf balls are made of plastic and rubber and aren't good for the Great Lakes.

A beverage cart employee says she was fired for discouraging players from hitting balls into the lake. Arcadia Bluffs declined to comment.

