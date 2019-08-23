Hundreds of lake sturgeon start new life in Saginaw Bay watershed

(8/23/2019) - Lake sturgeon have been around since T-Rex and Stegosaurus roamed the earth, but they are struggling in the current era.

Hundreds of small lake sturgeon hatchlings entered the Cass, Saginaw, Shiawassee and Tittabawassee rivers on Friday to help boost the species' population.

Their numbers were bolstered on Friday with releases of hatchery-raised sturgeon into four rivers that flow into Saginaw Bay. One of the release sites was into the Cass River in Frankenmuth.

"We obviously have a long-term goal of rehabilitating these populations to the point where they can reproduce naturally, get back to the historical range of this fish," said Doug Larson, a Michigan State University research assistant.

A lot of work has gone into making the releases in the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee and Tittabawassee rivers possible. The sturgeon got their start in nature, then matured at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Black River Sturgeon Stream Side Research Facility before their releases on Friday.

Sturgeon date back many millennia and have endured numerous challenges to their survival as a species over that time.

"Lake sturgeon are a prehistoric fish species and they've been around since the time of the dinosaurs," said Meaghan Gass, an educator with Michigan Sea Grant Extension.

Sturgeon now are considered a threatened species due to overfishing, poaching to collect their eggs for caviar and damming up rivers.

"It's really impacted habitat," Gass said.

A long list of entities are part of the current effort to increase the sturgeon population, including the Michigan Sea Grant and Michigan State University Extension. The problem won't be solved overnight.

The sturgeon released Friday are only a few months old and don't mature for 15 to 30 years. So it will be over a decade before they can begin reproducing.

"We're making a big investment some of us may not even see until the end or after our careers are over," Larson said.

Sturgeon can reach seven feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds. If they reach important milestones others will follow.

"They also serve as an indicator of the health of our watershed," Gass said. "So if you have sturgeon in the watershed, that's a good sign for other fish as well."

Officials are planning to release dozens more sturgeon hatchlings on Sept. 21.