Hundreds of MI runners & walkers honor the lives lost to COVID-19

(4/20/20) - It's a social movement for a cause, all while social distancing.

Teacher Anne Maxwell had been busy working with her students while social distancing from her home in Fenton.

She also volunteered to deliver groceries to families.

But she wanted to do more in the coronavirus pandemic.

"My intention was to remember the people that have passed away from COVID-19," said Maxwell.

She thought about what she could do to bring people together from a safe distance.

Maxwell decided to ask people to run or walk one mile with their families outdoors on April 18.

"I just wanted people to go out and enjoy the fresh air... Just kind of like let go of some negativity, the frustration, the stress, the anxiety that we're all feeling."

Hundreds of runners and walkers, including some from other states, posted selfies on Facebook and Instagram with #michiganrunsstrong.

All while remembering people who've died in the pandemic.

"Those are our brothers, our sisters, our moms, our dads, our friends... Also to thank the first responders, all of our healthcare heroes, the grocery store workers, the garbage men, the mail carriers, a scientist trying to find a vaccine."

Maxwell said the turnout and wonderful photos made it even more special.

"It was great to see all the support I had my friends pushing their babies and strollers. I had my parents."

Maxwell was inviting everyone to keep the movement going by walking or running a mile outdoors.

Be sure to post it on Facebook and Instagram with #michiganrunsstrong.