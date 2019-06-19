Hundreds of vehicles converge on Crossroads Village this weekend

(6/19/19) - For the second year in a row, the 19th century venue Crossroads Village will host modes of transportation from the 20th century.

If you visit Crossroads Village this weekend, be prepared for a bit of a time warp.

Representing the 19th century, when horses pulled wagons, Crossroads Village will soon be home to hundreds of horsepower driven classic and custom vehicles from the 20th and 21st century.

"Sloan Museum Auto Show is so much fun and it's a very easy show to do, because they are so well organized," said Denise Bowles, Crossroads Village Manager.

Sloan is currently undergoing a major overhaul and multi-million dollar renovation.

More than 500 vehicles are expected at the Auto Fair , including many award winners from years past, drawing in thousands of car lovers from not just Michigan, but all over the country.

"There is just so much to do here just on a normal day, and all of that added to the auto show, is just really, makes it a tremedous value," commented Bowles.

Rain or shine, workers will be prepared for whatever Mother Nature throws at them.

"A lot of areas have dried out, but there is also a few areas that we can put wood chips down, or something like that, to make sure that it's solid for the car show.And, we're praying a lot," added Bowles.

Visitors and staff are excited to be able to enjoy both venues at the same time.

"I like it. I think it brings in more crowds. It's a good way to advertise for Crossroads as well," said Karena McCormick, from Flint.

"When you think of Flint, you think of the carriage factories and stuff that were, that was how it all started, and then when they started making the cars and they transformed over, so it all ties in really cool," added Richard Paul, a Macomb Township resident.

Auto Fair tickets will also get you admission into Crossroads Village.

The Fair opens to the public Saturday and runs through Sunday.