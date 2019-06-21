Hundreds of vehicles show-cased at Crossroads Village this weekend

(6/21/19) - The timing of our drier - warmer weather couldn't be better.

That's because the summer kicks off with the Sloan Auto Fair.

The event got underway with a pre-show Cruise-In at the A-1 Treat Barn in Swartz Creek.

Gates at Crossroads Village opened at 5pm Friday to allow vendors and vehicles to set-up.

Dry weather is expected through the weekend for the more than 500 vehicles and thousands of visitors expected for the two day event.

Crossroads Village is hosting the Sloan Museum Auto Fair for the second year in a row due to construction on the grounds of the Flint Cultural Center, including Sloan Museum.

Tickets are $7, which cover admission to both the Auto Fair and Crossroads Village attractions.

Food vendors, bounce houses and other exhibits will be on display as well.