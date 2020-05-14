Hundreds protest 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order outside Michigan Capitol

(5/14/2020) - The rain isn't stopping protesters from demanding things go back to normal across Michigan.

At most -- police estimate 150 people showed up at the State Capitol on Thursday morning as part of the so-called "Judgment Day" rally.

It's the third protest in six weeks against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.

Thursday's event is being led by Michigan United for Liberty, a conservative activist group that has filed a related lawsuit against Whitmer.

It follows Operation Gridlock and the American Patriot Protest in April.

The protest is scheduled to end at one. It has so far been smaller than the others with police keeping a close watch.

Whitmer reminded everyone on Wednesday that now is not the time to ease up on social distancing.

According to a report from the New York Times, travel across the state has increased significantly in the past couple of weeks. Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel talked about the type of activity he's seeing in the county.

He said more people want to be outside now that the weather is changing, which is OK as long as people stay aware.

"I think that if people understand if you keep your 6-foot plus distance, go out and ride your bike, go out and walk around," Federspiel said. "We don't want to have to tell people they have to stay inside their house. This is to protect them, to not be around others."

Whitmer said she could issue more restrictions if there's another spike in cases.