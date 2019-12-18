Hundreds show up for Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Saginaw

(12/18/2019) - Vice President Mike Pence visited Mid-Michigan on Wednesday ahead of a "Merry Christmas rally" with President Donald Trump in Battle Creek.

Pence spoke to nearly 300 people at the Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Saginaw Township.

"He's back in the Great Lakes State because this administration knows that the battle for our country will be waged here," said Laura Cox, the Michigan Republican Party chairwoman at the beginning of the rally.

Pence spoke to supporters about a large number of topics, like the economy, trade and the Second Amendment. He also discussed the impeachment vote happening Wednesday in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"Truthfully friends, what's happening on Capitol Hill today is a disgrace," he said. "From the first day of this administration, Democrats in Washington have been trying to overturn the results from the last election and they are back at it again today with their partisan impeachment vote."

Pence went on to say, "You know, the truth is they are trying to impeach this president because they know they can't defeat this president."

He also touted economic numbers under the Trump Administration.

"I don't have to tell you here in Michigan that thanks to the leadership of this president, our allies in Congress, the American economy is booming," Pence said.

Supporters who were at the rally let out a loud cheer when Pence spoke about a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

"After two years of negotiation and one year of delays on Capitol Hill, this week the House of Representatives will vote to approve the USMCA. The largest trade deal in American history," he said.

In 2016, Michigan ended up siding with President Trump in the election and Pence stressed the importance of making sure that Michigan stays red in 2020.

"In three short years, we've made America great again. Bbut to keep America great, we got to decide right here and right now that Michigan is going to vote for four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House," Pence said.