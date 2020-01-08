Hundreds temporary GM employees get full-time status at Flint Assembly

(1/8/2019) - Hundreds of temporary workers at General Motors facilities are starting the new year with new full-time seniority positions.

The United Auto Workers union announced that 930 temporary workers at 30 GM facilities around the country were granted full-time status as of Jan. 6, according to the Detroit Free Press.

They include 255 temporary workers at the Flint Assembly plant who are represented by UAW Local 598. They found out during a union meeting earlier this week.

The status of temporary workers and providing a path to full-time jobs was a key sticking point during the 40-day GM strike that crippled the automaker in September and October.

Full-time workers receive better pay, benefits and job security compared to temporary workers. The four-year contract between GM and the UAW provides a three-year timeframe for temporary workers to reach full seniority.