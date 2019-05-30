Hunt is on for Michigan's perfect Christmas tree to stand outside the Capitol

(5/30/2019) - It might be the end of May, but Michigan is already looking ahead to the holiday season.

State officials want residents to keep their eyes peeled for the perfect spruce or fir Christmas tree to stand tall in Lansing this December.

As residents are out this summer and happen to notice a special spruce or fir, they are encouraged to nominate it.

The tree has to stand at least 60 feet tall with a trunk no bigger than 30 inches in diameter and a spread no more than 24 feet. It also has to be available for free and accessible by truck.

Aug. 15 is the deadline for nominations. They should include the name of the person making a nomination, a telephone number, a photograph of the tree and information about its size and location.

Nominations can be emailed to ChristmasTree@michigan.gov or mailed to the following address:

Christmas Tree Search

Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget

Building Operations Division

P.O. Box 30026

Lansing, MI 48909